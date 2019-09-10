Bandits injure two passersby

KASUR: Bandits Monday shot at and injured two passers-by near village Bhagokay Araian in the limits of Kanganpur police. Three robbers created hurdles near the village and deprived several people of their cell phones, cash and valuables. The bandits shot at and injured motorcyclists Muhammad Yunus and Yaseen when they put up resistance. The injured were taken to THQ Hospital, Chunian.