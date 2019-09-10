Security arrangements for Ashura finalised

FAISALABAD: Like other parts of the country, Ashura will be observed with religious reverence across the Faisalabad division today.

In this connection, the divisional administration and police have made strict security and administrative arrangements for Ashura.

Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti, RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar and CPO Azhar Akram along with members of District Peace Committee visited the Muharram processions routs and checked the security and administrative arrangements. They visited the main imambargahs of Dhobi Ghat, Peoples Colony, Satiana Road and other areas of the city, and interacted with the organisers of the Muharram processions and Majalis.

They inquired about the security measures and asked them to keep their volunteers security guards on high alert and no one should be allowed to participate in the processions without search. They directed the security staff to perform their duties actively and keep an eye on the suspects.

Later, the commissioner, the RPO, the DC and the CPO visited the District Control Room set up at the DC Office for monitoring the Muharram arrangements. They checked the duties of the staff and reviewed the method of monitoring. They also reviewed the functions of CCTV cameras and checked the charts and maps pertaining to the rout of different Muharram processions. They directed the duty staff to perform their job with high responsibility and immediately react in case of any complaint and issue related to the Muharram arrangements.

The DC informed that the district administration had mobilised its all resources to maintain peace during Muharram. He informed that the staff of Rescue 1122, police, Civil Defence, Health, SNGPL, Fesco, PTCL, Faisalabad Waste Management Company and other departments were performing their duties in three shifts to ensure monitoring of Muharram arrangements round the clock. He informed that 150 CCTV cameras had been installed for supervising the security arrangements of important Muharram processions and Majalis. It was informed that 153 processions would be taken out and 53 Majalis would be held on the Ashura. Meanwhile, a peace caravan went to the central Imambargah Dhobi Ghat and other imambargahs to show unity, solidarity and harmony. Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti, RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, CPO Azhar Akram along with the members of Peace Committee were included in the peace caravan. The officers said that all-out resources were being mobilised for ensuring foolproof security on Ashura. They said that the peace caravan depicts the sentiment of the society regarding maintaining the religious harmony and peace during the sensitive days of Muharram. Later, the peace caravan visited Jaranwala and other cities of the division.

MULTAN: More than 5,000 policemen and volunteers will perform security duties on Ashura here. As many as 117 processions would be taken out and 137 Majalis would be held in the city. At least 21 processions and 36 Majalis are declared highly sensitive in category ‘A’, said the police. Around 112 Tazia processions would be the part of the mourning processions. More than 5,000 police personnel would perform security duties, including 3,066 police personnel, 400 police Qaumi Razakars and 1,700 volunteers. The official said that all SPs would perform duties in their respective areas to provide foolproof security to the mourners. Ten police reserves would remain on standby at the Police Lines. The first main mourning procession would be taken out from Mohallah Jhik, which would culminate at Astanma Lal Shah in the evening. The second main procession would start from Astana Lal Shah from Kutchehry Road and culminate at the tomb of Shah Shams at Karbala Darbar. Meanwhile, cellular services remained partially suspended at Mumtazabad areas on Muharram 9 where the historical procession of Muharram 9 was taken out which passed through streets and markets and peacefully culminated at the imambargah on Monday.

Thousands of mourners participated in the Muharram 9 procession which was taken out from Mumtazabad Imambargah Gulistan-e-Zahra. City Police Officer Zubair Dareshak visited the Mumtazabad area to check security arrangements for Muharram procession. He inspected route of the procession and deployment of security officials especially on rooftops of the buildings. He ordered cops to conduct thorough search and deal with people politely. Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak said that the administration had completed all the arrangements for Muharram processions.

GUJRANWALA: The district police have finalised its plan for provision of foolproof security to the participants of 192 mourning processions and 207 Majalis on Ashura. CPO Dr Moeen Masood said that over 4,000 police officers and officials would perform duties on Muharram routs and in front of imambargahs and other important places. He said that CCTV cameras and walk through gates had been installed on Muharram routs, besides male and female police staff had also been deployed for checking of the participants.

He said that a comprehensive traffic plan had also been chalked out throughout the district. He said that main control room had been set up at CPO Office to monitor the law and order situation.

LALAMUSA: Gujranwala Division Commissioner Waqas Ali Mahmood has said that all arrangements have been finalised to provide security to the processions and Majalis on Ashura. He said this while talking to media during his visit to the Central Control Room set up at DC Office on Monday. The commissioner said that sensitive processions were being monitored through CCTV cameras. Rangers personnel had been arrived for the assistance of police to maintain law and order situation, he added. The commissioner also inspected the route of main procession at Shadiwal on Muharram 9.

Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad briefed the commissioner about the monitoring of processions through CCTV cameras in the Central Control Room and security arrangements for the processions at Shadiwal. Commissioner Waqas Ali Mahmood said that total 106 processions of A-Category would be taken out from Gujranwala Division during Ashura and out of them four processions were taken out on Muharram 9. Additional Deputy Commissioners Dr Rani Hafsa Kanwal, Tauqir Ilyas Cheema, AC Muhammad Jamil, PSO to Commissioner Nadeem Hussain Butt, member of District Peace Committee Khadim Ali Khadim and others were also present.