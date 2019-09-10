Shining Club reach 3rd round

LAHORE: Shining Club cruised into 3rd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Khan Sports Club by 6 wickets at Township Whites Ground on Saturday afternoon. Fine batting by Azeem Dar was the main feature of the match

Scores: Khan Sports 156/7 in 20 Overs (Umer Waheed 51, Umer Ali 25, M Daood 16, Shabir Afzal 14, Waqas Hussain 11*. Shining Club 157/4 in 18.5 Overs (Azeem Dar 73, Ghulam Mustafa 20, Arslan 34*, M Osama 11*.

Meanwhile, Lucky Star Club has marched into the 2nd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Pindi Gym by 5 wickets played at Township Albilal Ground on Tuesday.

Scores: Pindi Gym 77 all out in 18.1 Overs (Wasif Khan 22, Awais Ahmed 12, Umer Anjum 22, M Subhan 3/12, Abdullah Tahir 2/9, Sheryar Safdar 2/18). Lucky Star Club 78/5 in 18.3 Overs (Arslan Sajid 18, M Waseem 10, M Adnan 16*, Arslan Sajid 16*, Umer Anjum 3/18).