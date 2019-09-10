close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

Shining Club reach 3rd round

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

LAHORE: Shining Club cruised into 3rd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Khan Sports Club by 6 wickets at Township Whites Ground on Saturday afternoon. Fine batting by Azeem Dar was the main feature of the match

Scores: Khan Sports 156/7 in 20 Overs (Umer Waheed 51, Umer Ali 25, M Daood 16, Shabir Afzal 14, Waqas Hussain 11*. Shining Club 157/4 in 18.5 Overs (Azeem Dar 73, Ghulam Mustafa 20, Arslan 34*, M Osama 11*.

Meanwhile, Lucky Star Club has marched into the 2nd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Pindi Gym by 5 wickets played at Township Albilal Ground on Tuesday.

Scores: Pindi Gym 77 all out in 18.1 Overs (Wasif Khan 22, Awais Ahmed 12, Umer Anjum 22, M Subhan 3/12, Abdullah Tahir 2/9, Sheryar Safdar 2/18). Lucky Star Club 78/5 in 18.3 Overs (Arslan Sajid 18, M Waseem 10, M Adnan 16*, Arslan Sajid 16*, Umer Anjum 3/18).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports