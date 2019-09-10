‘Taekwondo key for healthy society’

LAHORE: President of Mashal Youth Society Saleem Shakir has hailed the efforts of Unified Taekwondo Club (UTC) for the promotion of the game in the country.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony organized by Mashal Youth Society at the Unified Taekwondo Club here the other day he said that UTC was doing a good job in training and coaching of new talent in Pakistan. He hoped that the game would go a long way in building a healthy society throughout Pakistan.

At close Rana Zahid Mahmood gave away prized to the players. Blue Belt: Haider, Umar, Hammad, Zeeshan, Subhan Farooqi, Maleeha Farooqi, Minhal Eshal, Noor Fatima. Red Belt: Huda Kashif and Anwar Kashif. Green Belt: Dawood, Wasim, Abdur Rehman, Adnan Farooqi. Orange Belt: Asmir Ijaz and Abdullah. Black Belt: Mubeen Ali.

Imran (Punjab Police), Raza Ayub, M Nabeel (Wapda) M Usman (Army), National Taekwondo Champion Munir, Technical officials M Asif, Sufyan Anayat, Syed Zahiduddin Riaz, Ameer Gul, Arshad Awan, M Kamran, Waseem Salim, Khalid Mahmood also participated in the prize distribution ceremony.