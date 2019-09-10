‘Taekwondo key for healthy society’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: President of Mashal Youth Society Saleem Shakir has hailed the efforts of Unified Taekwondo Club (UTC) for the promotion of the game in the country.
Addressing a prize distribution ceremony organized by Mashal Youth Society at the Unified Taekwondo Club here the other day he said that UTC was doing a good job in training and coaching of new talent in Pakistan. He hoped that the game would go a long way in building a healthy society throughout Pakistan.
At close Rana Zahid Mahmood gave away prized to the players. Blue Belt: Haider, Umar, Hammad, Zeeshan, Subhan Farooqi, Maleeha Farooqi, Minhal Eshal, Noor Fatima. Red Belt: Huda Kashif and Anwar Kashif. Green Belt: Dawood, Wasim, Abdur Rehman, Adnan Farooqi. Orange Belt: Asmir Ijaz and Abdullah. Black Belt: Mubeen Ali.
Imran (Punjab Police), Raza Ayub, M Nabeel (Wapda) M Usman (Army), National Taekwondo Champion Munir, Technical officials M Asif, Sufyan Anayat, Syed Zahiduddin Riaz, Ameer Gul, Arshad Awan, M Kamran, Waseem Salim, Khalid Mahmood also participated in the prize distribution ceremony.
LAHORE: President of Mashal Youth Society Saleem Shakir has hailed the efforts of Unified Taekwondo Club (UTC) for the promotion of the game in the country.
Addressing a prize distribution ceremony organized by Mashal Youth Society at the Unified Taekwondo Club here the other day he said that UTC was doing a good job in training and coaching of new talent in Pakistan. He hoped that the game would go a long way in building a healthy society throughout Pakistan.
At close Rana Zahid Mahmood gave away prized to the players. Blue Belt: Haider, Umar, Hammad, Zeeshan, Subhan Farooqi, Maleeha Farooqi, Minhal Eshal, Noor Fatima. Red Belt: Huda Kashif and Anwar Kashif. Green Belt: Dawood, Wasim, Abdur Rehman, Adnan Farooqi. Orange Belt: Asmir Ijaz and Abdullah. Black Belt: Mubeen Ali.
Imran (Punjab Police), Raza Ayub, M Nabeel (Wapda) M Usman (Army), National Taekwondo Champion Munir, Technical officials M Asif, Sufyan Anayat, Syed Zahiduddin Riaz, Ameer Gul, Arshad Awan, M Kamran, Waseem Salim, Khalid Mahmood also participated in the prize distribution ceremony.