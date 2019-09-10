Greece demand wholesale bans after Giannis exits WC

SHENZHEN, China: Greece are calling for the officials who oversaw their final game at the Basketball World Cup to be banned after NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team exited the tournament amid rancour on Monday.

Greece’s coach said that star man Antetokounmpo had been the victim of a lack of “respect” after being fouled out in the 84-77 victory over the Czech Republic.The Milwaukee Bucks standout picked up a questionable, fifth foul midway through the fourth quarter and even though Greece won, it was not by the margin of 12 or more points that they needed. A team spokesman confirmed to AFP that the Greeks were writing to governing body FIBA seeking a ban for the three referees in charge.

“Also (a ban) for those who nominate the referees and also watch the video and announce the results,” the spokesman said in a text message. Greece, chasing the big win they needed to reach the quarter-finals, were up by 10 points with just over eight minutes left.They reached the magic 12-point lead, only for the Czechs to immediately hit back to narrow the deficit once more, then came the loss of the 24-year-old Antetokounmpo.