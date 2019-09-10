close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

Qadir’s death condoled

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

LAHORE: Tributes are pouring in from ex-players and officials even two days after legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir whose death on Friday night stunned the cricket world. He was 63.

Former Test umpire and manager Pakistan team Khizer Hayat condoling his death said: “We have lost a great man who was an institution in himself.”He prayed for eternal peace and courage for the bereaved family.Similar sentiments were also expressed by Mushtaq Mohammad and Sadiq Mohammad.

Former captain and leg-spinning all-rounder Mushtaq Mohammed and brother Sadiq Mohammad were crestfallen at Qadir’s demise. “It is indeed a very sad news to hear about Abdul Qadir’s untimely death. Without a doubt he was a world class leg-spinner and played a great part in many of Pakistan’s victories,” said Mushtaq. He will be long remembered as a bowling genius. May Allah grant him best place in Jannah.”

