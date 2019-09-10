Pollard named WI ODI, T20 captain

KINGSTON: West Indies have appointed veteran Kieron Pollard as their new captain of the limited-overs squads, CWI president Ricky Skerritt announced in a press conference in Trinidad on Monday.Pollard, who last played a 50-overs game for West Indies against Pakistan back in October 2016, replaces Jason Holder and Carlos Brathwaite as the new ODI and T20I skipper respectively.West Indies’ next white-ball assignment will be against Afghanistan in November, in India, where they are scheduled to play three T20Is, as many ODIs and a one-off Test.