Ex-Burundi diplomat tried in France for forced labour

NANTERRE, France: A former Burundi diplomat working for the UN and his wife went on trial Monday near Paris, accused of forcing a man to work in their home for 10 years in slave-like conditions. Gabriel Mpozagara, a former top official at the United Nations´ cultural agency UNESCO and ex-government minister in Burundi, faces several charges alongside his wife, including human trafficking and failing to declare an employee.