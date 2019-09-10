Ex-Burundi diplomat tried in France for forced labour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NANTERRE, France: A former Burundi diplomat working for the UN and his wife went on trial Monday near Paris, accused of forcing a man to work in their home for 10 years in slave-like conditions. Gabriel Mpozagara, a former top official at the United Nations´ cultural agency UNESCO and ex-government minister in Burundi, faces several charges alongside his wife, including human trafficking and failing to declare an employee.
NANTERRE, France: A former Burundi diplomat working for the UN and his wife went on trial Monday near Paris, accused of forcing a man to work in their home for 10 years in slave-like conditions. Gabriel Mpozagara, a former top official at the United Nations´ cultural agency UNESCO and ex-government minister in Burundi, faces several charges alongside his wife, including human trafficking and failing to declare an employee.