Widow of German rapper turned IS fighter arrested

BERLIN: German prosecutors said Monday they have arrested a German-Tunisian woman, the widow of a German rapper turned Islamic State fighter, over her alleged membership of the extremist group.

The woman, named only as Omaima A., was arrested in Hamburg last week and also stands accused of having raised her children in the ideology of the jihadist group. Omaima A. had married the rapper Denis Cuspert — who went by the stage name Deso Dogg — after her first husband was killed in an air raid in Kobane, according to prosecutors. Cuspert, killed last year in an airstrike in Syria, was one of the most notorious Western fighters for IS, having appeared in several propaganda videos including one that apparently showed him with a man´s severed head. Omaima A. had travelled to Syria in January 2015 with her three underaged children, to join her first husband and their father, Nadar H., in Syria.