Videos accusing Egypt’s Sisi, military of graft go viral

CAIRO: Videos posted online by an Egyptian construction contractor accusing President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the military of corruption have gone viral, sparking a rare debate about the army´s growing economic empire.

Mohamed Aly, 45, a fledgling actor alongside his construction business, claims that authorities have misappropriated millions of Egyptian pounds in public funds. He also alleges the military owes him hundreds of millions of pounds for projects his company Amlaak Group was commissioned to build, including palatial residences for Sisi. Aly — who says he has fled to Spain — did not however provide any evidence to back up his claims and the Egyptian armed forces declined an AFP request to comment. The videos, posted from Spain and viewed by millions, have triggered a swift public backlash from Sisi supporters, with one lawyer lodging a complaint with the attorney general accusing Aly of high treason. The military´s economic interests are considered a sensitive topic.

But since Aly began posting the videos a week ago mainly on YouTube and Facebook these interests have become a popular talking point on television and social media. In the footage, which has been released in instalments, Aly mocks Sisi — a former army chief — and lambasts the military in an often rambling fashion.

Social media users have widely shared the videos — which range from 20-30 minutes in length — and some say they are looking forward to the next one. “People look forward to Mohamed Aly´s videos more than Netflix movies and series,” an Egyptian user said in a post on Twitter.

In the first video, posted on September 2, Aly blasted Sisi, without naming him, saying: “You say the Egyptian people are very poor and that we should tighten our belts. “(But) You are throwing away billions and your men are wasting millions.