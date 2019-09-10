Netanyahu fights for political life a week before Israel votes

JERUSALEM: Israel heads into the final week of campaigning Monday for an unprecedented second general election in five months, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu battling for political survival while facing a potential corruption indictment.

With the September 17 vote looming, Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud have drawn outrage from opposition parties with a push for last-minute legislation that would allow party officials to bring cameras to polling stations.

His critics have labelled it a naked attempt to depress turnout among Israel’s Arab population, as it could intimidate many into staying away.They also point out that it could serve to energise Netanyahu’s base of right-wing voters due to his warnings — so far unfounded — that the election could be stolen. The Likud chief says he is only interested in protecting the integrity of the vote and preventing irregularities.

But the main opposition Blue and White centrist alliance’s leader Benny Gantz retorted: “The only fraud in our political system is Netanyahu. The veteran premier has used similar tactics in the past, including warning on election day in 2015 that Israeli Arabs were voting in “droves,” a comment for which he later apologised. Parliament had planned to hold the first of three required votes on the bill on Monday, but it failed to receive necessary backing from a committee and its future was unclear.