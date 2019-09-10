close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
US eyeing sanctions over Turkey’s S-400 buy

World

N
Newsdesk
September 10, 2019

WASHINGTON: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the Trump administration was considering imposing sanctions on related to Turkey’s purchase of the Russian-made S-400 air defense missile system, but no decisions have been made. “We’re looking at that, I’m not going to make any comments on any specific decisions, but we are looking at it,” Mnuchin told reporters outside the White House when asked if the Treasury was considering such sanctions. He did not specify any potential targets. Turkey’s dollar-denominated sovereign bonds, fell after Mnuchin’s comments. Ankara and Washington have been at loggerheads over Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 system, which the United States says is not compatible with NATO defenses and poses a threat.

