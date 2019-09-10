close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

Woman demands recovery of her daughter

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

BATKHELA: A woman on Monday appealed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and the inspector general of police (IGP) to help recover her daughter who had gone missing from Malakand in June this year.

Speaking at a press conference, Zarmina Bibi, widow of one Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Thana town, said her daughter Kainat, a student of grade-10, went to school on June 29 but did not return home.

"We searched her everywhere but could not find her," she said, adding she had got registered a case with the local police.

The woman said her other children had also stopped going to school due to fear of being kidnapped.

