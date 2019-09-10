close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
September 10, 2019

AIOU extends admission date for Matric, Intermediate till Sept 20

Islamabad

 
September 10, 2019

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the last date for admission in Matric and Intermediate programmes for the semester autumn 2019 by September 20, 2019, says a press release.

According to AIOU Regional Director (Rawalpindi) Dr. Malik Touqeer Ahmed Khan the admission fee can be deposited in all the branches of First Women Bank, Allied Bank and Muslim Commercial Bank in the country.

The university has set the last date for the admissions in other programmes M.A, M.Sc, B.Ed, M.Ed, BA (continuing students) and different programmes of BS is October 15, 2019.

Further information about the AIOU admission can be obtained by visiting Rawalpindi Regional Campus or at the university website; https://aiou.edu.pk.

