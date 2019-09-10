Tributes

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (Q) president Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said on Monday unprecedented sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions taught the entire humanity to face evil forces with courage. In a message issued here in connection with Youm-e-Ashoor, they said all of us should exhibit tolerance and follow the teachings of the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).