close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
September 10, 2019

Tributes

Lahore

A
APP
September 10, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (Q) president Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said on Monday unprecedented sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions taught the entire humanity to face evil forces with courage. In a message issued here in connection with Youm-e-Ashoor, they said all of us should exhibit tolerance and follow the teachings of the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore