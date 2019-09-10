World Suicide Prevention Day today

LAHORE: The signs that should ring alarm bells are depression, hopelessness and isolation and when someone is not functionally intact like when someone is sleeping too much or too little, says Dr Haseeb, medical officer at Psychiatric Ward of Jinnah Hospital. September 10 is observed as World Suicide Prevention Day. Thirty to forty percent depressed persons are at risk of committing suicide while 10 percent actually commit suicide. Women outnumber men in attempting suicide but the survival rate among girls is more as compared to boys. “I have come across cases where girls had put cuts on their wrists but they survived. A common and dangerous poison in rural areas is ‘Kala Pathar’. Death is certain of anyone who takes this.”

It all starts from grief. When grief extends to more than three months, it gets dangerous, said the doctor. “We need to carefully look into our family system that creates issues. Marital life is important; create a happy home by communicating with each other and caring. Then there are failures — unsuccessful events that trigger mental health issues. Medical practitioners, physicians and doctors are at risk of suicide due to great stress they live in. Any unsuccessful event triggers that.” The psychiatrist recalled a final year medical student who would fail again and again in a certain subject because the professor had turned against him, as they say. He smashed the glass of the professor’s room on hearing the result and the next day he committed suicide. In December 2018, a female doctor who was working in gynecology ward of Jinnah Hospital, committed suicide by injecting herself with too much laxative because she was experiencing problems in her marriage and her job was also very stressful. We need mental health education which is nonexistent in our classrooms. We never talk about mental illness or how to recognise or treat it.