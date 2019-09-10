CDA finalises policy to shift schools from residential areas

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in pursuance of orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) is finalising a comprehensive policy and mechanism for shifting of schools from residential premises.

Working and homework in this regard has been completed while concerned departments and stakeholders are being taken on board to incorporate their suggestions in the shifting mechanism, a spokesman of CDA said on Monday. In this context, authority has scheduled a meeting on the subject matter on Thursday (12-09-2019) at CDA headquarters.

Representatives of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Private Educational School Regulatory Authority (PIERA) and other concerned formations will attend the meeting. In order to shift the educational institutes from the residential premises, a comprehensive and transparent criterion is being devised so that the all educational institutes could be equally accommodated.

Through this mechanism it would be ensured that educational plot would not be allotted to any irrelevant person or irrelevant institute. Furthermore, it would be also ensured that in future no school would be established in residential premises.

Housing societies are being directed to utilise the plots reserved for educational institutes within three months.If the reserved educational plot in any society has been utilized for any other purpose, the society would provide equal space for establishment of educational institute in lieu of utilized reserved plot. In case of non-compliance, action under the rules will be taken against them.

The FDE being the main stakeholder in the matter is being asked to submit its future requirements and indicate the unused land and surrender it accordingly so that it could be reallocated for educational activities. In this context, FDE will initiate a proposal to devise a mechanism through which a combination of private and government institutes would be encouraged.

It is pertinent to mention here that Superior Judiciary while taking up the matter had directed the Authority to device a comprehensive mechanism and policy for relocation of schools from residential areas of the city.

US professor: The department of English of the International Islamic University (IIU) arranged a talk on Performance Activism, Transversal Potentialities by Bryan Reynolds, Chancellor’s Professor Claire Trevor Professor of Drama, University of California, Irvine.

It was also attended by IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Dean Faculty of Languages and Literature (FLL) Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Dr. Muhammad Sheeraz Dasti, Dr. Munazza Yaqoob, Dr. Abid Masood (coordinator of the talk) and other faculty members.

“The lecture is on my work with Mark LeVine and our collaborations with the Transversal Theater Company and local artists in various countries in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia in the creation of politically engaged performing arts under oppressive societal structures and in conflict zones,” said Bryan.

Discussing the theme of the talk, he maintained “as promises for the future, children occupy a crucial position in all human societies. However, because of this crucial position, the figure of the child, as a paradigmatic trope of “child” or incarnation of “childhood,” poses an anxious contribution to theoretical discourses of subjectivity, and political subjectivity especially, as well as to their practical implementation into 'civil society'.

He furthered that the child embodies aspects of alterity and is permitted de facto certain liberties based on assumptions about its developing social identity and the limits it presents with regard to sanctioned subjectivation.

He said that contemporary cultural representations of childhood often reveal fissures in the logic and assumptive frameworks they reciprocally attempt to support.

He argued: without assuming an ethical position on children’s roles within this spectrum, we can observe that the possibility of rupturing dominant social systems accompanies the child’s cognitive, emotional, and physical development. Bryan said that to function in society, then, one must have spent time at least rehearsing, typically with much play, society’s possible unraveling.