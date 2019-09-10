Separate seats for students in cafetaria

UET VC to probe notification

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Vice Chancellor will form a committee to investigate the issuance of notification vis-à-vis separate seating arrangements for male and female students in cafeterias and canteens at the university.

Sources said the newly-appointed Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar was unaware of the notification until the same went viral on social media. They added the VC immediately directed the registrar to withdraw the said notification. The UET was widely criticised particularly on social media over banning the students to sit together at the university’s cafeteria. The Sept 06 notification had directed the contractors of the UET’s cafeterias and canteens to establish separate suitable partition and sitting arrangements for male and female students.

Through the notification UET Deputy Registrar (Estate) Javaid Manzoor directed the contractors to ensure separate seating arrangements for male and female students with immediate effect.

It also warned of surprise visits by the VC and the resident officer to check these arrangements. It further warned to seal the canteens and cafeterias for non-compliance. Talking to The News, UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar said the notification was immediately withdrawn when he came to know about the same. He said he would form a committee to investigate the issue once the university reopened after Muharram ul Haram holidays on Wednesday.