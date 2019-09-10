Minister for steps to ensure law, order

LAHORE: Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat visited the central monitoring cell set up for Muharram in the Home Department here on Monday.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza and other officers were with him. Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken by all security agencies, including the Home Department, the minister directed that all possible measures be taken to ensure law and order in Punjab and duty staff be alerted at all times during processions and congregations of Muharram. He directed all commissioners, deputy commissioners, Regional Police Officers (RPOs), District Police Officers (DPOs) and allied departments throughout the province to have full oversight of Muharram processions, gatherings and religious gatherings in their jurisdictions and take stern action against the lawbreakers. Raja Basharat said that all the important routes of the processions across Punjab are being monitored by helicopter to further strengthen security.

He was informed at the briefing that 3,711 Majalis and 1,593 processions were being organised across province on Muharram9. “To date 32 incidents of violation of Code of Conduct have been reported so far and 9 cases have been registered against the violators besides issuing warnings to 20 offenders”, he was briefed.