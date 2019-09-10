close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

Youth dies in accident

Lahore

LAHORE:An 18-year-old boy died when his bike collided with a passerby in the Garden Town police limits here on Monday.

The victim was identified as Haris of Mozang. He was on his way on a bike when he hit a security guard while crossing a road. As a result, both sustained injuries. They were rushed to hospital where Haris succumbed to his injuries.

MAN DIES: A 30-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in the Shadbagh police limits. The victim was identified as Rizwan of Shadbagh. His condition went critical due to unknown reasons. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

