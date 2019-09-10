Police directed to ensure security of citizens

LAHORE: Punjab IG Arif Nawaz Khan visited route of Muharram 9 procession. CCPO BA Nasir and DIG Operations briefed him about security arrangements. The IG directed the police to perform duties on Youm-e-Ashoor with full commitment by remaining at high alert.

The IG said police are utilising all available resources including latest technology for Muharram security processions and Majalis on Youm-e- Ashoor. He said on Youm-e-Ashoor CCPO and all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs will be in field and aerial monitoring of sensitive processions and Majalis via drone cameras would also be ensured.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after reviewing the security arrangements of Muharram 9 procession. The IG directed officers and officials to perform their duties with complete commitment, hard work and honesty. He said on Youm-e-Ashoor three and four layered security will be provided to all main processions and Majalis across Punjab while a total of 160 thousand police officers, officials, national volunteers and other volunteers will perform security duties.

The IG directed officers to install snipers on the rooftops of building and Imambargahs along the route of main processions and to ensure that none is allowed to enter the procession or Majalis without checking through walk through gates and metal detectors. He also emphasised smooth flow of traffic and convenience of the citizens while making security arrangements.