Varsities made politics-free: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that we consider political interference in university a crime; that is why we eradicated political interference from universities to uphold the rule of law, Constitution and merit.

He clarified that no relief would be given to vice-chancellors who go beyond Constitution and law and by grace of Allah Almighty we will take universities to international standards. Speaking during a meeting with delegation of female professors from different universities here Monday, Ch Sarwar said, “we have to provide our upcoming generations with a prosperous and bright Pakistan and for that it is necessary that we strengthen universities, other departments and oust the political interference from them.”

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government has eradicated all the political interference in universities; any decision of appointment which overlooked merit will not be tolerated at any cost, he maintained.

The governor said there was a need to focus on research specifically on environmental pollution. In the quest to take universities to international standards only chancellor or government cannot do everything but vice-chancellor and other authorities of universities will have to come forward and play their part. He assured that all the issues of universities would be resolved but for that vice-chancellor and other staff of universities should also work hard to fulfill their responsibilities.

tribute: Muhammad Sarwar has said the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala teaches the Muslims patience, sacrifice, brotherhood and steadfastness.

In a message issued here Monday in connection with Ashura, the governor said the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) made the principles of tolerance, patience and sacrifice eternal.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the war between right and wrong at the Karbala gives us the lesson to carry out Jehad against atrocities and barbarism, adding that whenever someone would talk about patience, tolerance or the fight against wrong, the bravery and sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and martyrs of Karbala would echo in human history.