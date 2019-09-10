English coach Butler lifts Liberia over first World Cup hurdle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JOHANNESBURG: Former English top-flight footballer Peter Butler made a successful start to a one-year contract as Liberia coach on Sunday by guiding them to the second round of 2022 World Cup qualifying.
They lost 1-0 away to Sierra Leone in a first round second leg, but advanced 3-2 on aggregate having built a two-goal first-leg advantage in Monrovia last Wednesday. On Sunday, Liberia were joined in the second round by Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia and Tanzania, all of whom made equally nerve-wracking progress.
Equatorial Guinea edged South Sudan 2-1 on aggregate after winning 1-0 at home through a goal from former Middlesbrough forward Emilio Nsue with 18 minutes remaining. Ethiopia went through on away goals by drawing 1-1 with Lesotho, who fell behind after conceding an own goal in Maseru and levelled six minutes later through Tsepo Seturumane.
Tanzania won 3-0 on penalties in Dar es Salaam after a second 1-1 draw with Burundi in a clash of countries who were among the 24 qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
