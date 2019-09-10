close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
AFP
September 10, 2019

English coach Butler lifts Liberia over first World Cup hurdle

Sports

JOHANNESBURG: Former English top-flight footballer Peter Butler made a successful start to a one-year contract as Liberia coach on Sunday by guiding them to the second round of 2022 World Cup qualifying.

They lost 1-0 away to Sierra Leone in a first round second leg, but advanced 3-2 on aggregate having built a two-goal first-leg advantage in Monrovia last Wednesday. On Sunday, Liberia were joined in the second round by Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia and Tanzania, all of whom made equally nerve-wracking progress.

Equatorial Guinea edged South Sudan 2-1 on aggregate after winning 1-0 at home through a goal from former Middlesbrough forward Emilio Nsue with 18 minutes remaining. Ethiopia went through on away goals by drawing 1-1 with Lesotho, who fell behind after conceding an own goal in Maseru and levelled six minutes later through Tsepo Seturumane.

Tanzania won 3-0 on penalties in Dar es Salaam after a second 1-1 draw with Burundi in a clash of countries who were among the 24 qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

