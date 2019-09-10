close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

Army, Rangers alert to handle law and order situation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

MULTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak said Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel were alert to handle any law and order situation.

Talking to reporters, the DC said the army and law-enforcement agencies would respond immediately in terms of security issues. He said three companies of Pakistan Army and one company of Rangers were alert to maintain security issues. The DC said the district administration had briefed the Army and Rangers officials completely about security arrangements. He said all members of Peace Committee would remain at the office of the DC on Muharram 10 to promote goodwill and tolerance.

The DC said Punjab cabinet committee members visited Multan and showed satisfaction in terms of security arrangements. He said 225 CCTV cameras are installed on the routes of processions and a central control room has been established at DC office.

The DC said 500 Rescue 1122 workers would perform Muharram duty and they are equipped with sophisticated equipment. He said 25 teams of doctors would serve participants of processions and high alert had been issued at all public hospital.

