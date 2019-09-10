Man dies, 40 hurt as bus overturns

OKARA: A man died while 40 others, including children and women, sustained injuries when a bus overturned near Qila Sondha Singh on Sunday.A bus carrying devotees was going to Pakpattan from Gujranwala to attend the Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) when it overturned. As a result, 40 passengers were injured and rushed to the THQ Hospital Depalpur. Later, one passenger, identified as Asif of Gujranwala, died. Police have arrested the bus driver. Meanwhile, DPO Jahanzeb Nazeer Khan has issued police security plan for the Ashura in the district.