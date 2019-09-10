Six missing people reunited with families

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore Police investigation wing reunited six missing people with their families. Old Anarkali, Sundar, Barki, Gulshan Ravi and Hunjarwal investigation police traced six missing persons namely Zuhaib, Khadija Bibi, Shazia, 11, Sofia Bibi, Mohsan Arif and a 12-year-old boy and handed them over to their families.
