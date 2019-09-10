close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

Six missing people reunited with families

National

LAHORE: The Lahore Police investigation wing reunited six missing people with their families. Old Anarkali, Sundar, Barki, Gulshan Ravi and Hunjarwal investigation police traced six missing persons namely Zuhaib, Khadija Bibi, Shazia, 11, Sofia Bibi, Mohsan Arif and a 12-year-old boy and handed them over to their families.

