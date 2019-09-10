close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

Turkish diplomat assures Punjab Police of help

National

LAHORE: Counsel General of Turkey in Lahore Emir Ozbey called on the capital city police officer (CCPO) in his office.The Turkish official appreciated the initiatives taken by the Lahore Police for maintenance of law and order and assured the CCPO that Turkey would continue its cooperation for the capacity building of Lahore Police.

The CCPO acknowledged that Turkey was a time-tested friend of Pakistan. He said Turkey had always supported Pakistan.

