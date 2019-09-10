SI held for torturing youth

KASUR: Kot Radha Kishan police on Monday arrested a sub inspector for allegedly torturing a youth of village Dina Nath. According to complainant Naseer Ahmed, 20, SI Muhammad Sharif raided his mobile phones shop on August 25 and arrested him on charges of purchasing snatched cell phones. He said the SI also took into custody Rs 20,000 from his shop.