close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

SI held for torturing youth

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

KASUR: Kot Radha Kishan police on Monday arrested a sub inspector for allegedly torturing a youth of village Dina Nath. According to complainant Naseer Ahmed, 20, SI Muhammad Sharif raided his mobile phones shop on August 25 and arrested him on charges of purchasing snatched cell phones. He said the SI also took into custody Rs 20,000 from his shop.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan