Traffic plan for Lahore finalised

LAHORE: The City Traffic Police Lahore have finalised a plan to regulate the traffic on Muharram 10.According to the chief traffic officer (CTO), pillion riding will be banned. Two SPs, six DSPs, 72 inspectors, 121 patrolling officers and 1,351 wardens will perform duties on Muharram 10.

A control room will be established to monitor the traffic situation. Vehicles will be parked at Nasser Bagh, Govt Central Model High School, Data Darbar Eye Hospital and Adda Crown.All kinds of Lahore-bound vehicles coming from Shahdara will pass through the Azadi Flyover and reach railway station. The traffic coming from Multan Road will move towards Bund Road via Outfall Road. Traffic will remain suspended from Bund Road Chowk Suggian to Chowk Kutchery. Heavy traffic coming from Kasur will reach Bund Road via Chuburji and Gulshan Ravi.