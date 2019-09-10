Sarwar visits house of police torture victim

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar visited the house of a Christian youth who allegedly died due to police torture a couple of days back.

The Punjab governor visited the house of the youth, Amer, on the Burki Road to offer condolences and sympathise with the bereaved family.Minister for Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine, Minority MNA Shehnila Ruth and others accompanied the governor.

Muhammad Sarwar assured the family of the youth that strict action would be taken against the policemen responsible and said that policemen involved in torture of prisoners were criminals and didn’t deserve any relief.

Talking to reporters, he said protecting the lives of citizens was the responsibility of the government. Any policemen or officer who would go beyond their authority will not escape the grip of justice, adding that legislation was underway for police reforms and to curb police torture.

To a question, he said Kashmir was not only the issue of Kashmiris but of the entire Muslim Ummah. He said Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries should put pressure on India through diplomatic means to lift curfew and stop army atrocities on Kashmiris. He said no past governments paid any attention to police reforms but the PTI government ended every kind of political influence in police and now it was the responsibility of police to deliver justice to the victims.

Earlier, a number of academicians, including Home Economics College, Lahore, Principal Doctor Samiya Kalsoom, Postgraduate College Women Shadbagh Principal Professor Robina Saif, Postgraduate Women College Wahdat Road Principal Doctor Farah, Doctor Suman Yazdani and a delegation from the UK led by Shahzad Akbar, Sarfraz, Faisal Nawaz and others called on the Punjab governor.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said special focus on research was needed to promote education and compete with the world, adding that the PTI government was taking unprecedented steps in the education sector.

He said that Kashmiris were not alone as 220 million Pakistanis were standing with them. He said, “I can say without any doubt that one day Kashmir will be free and will get rid of Indian atrocities.” He said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is advocating for Kashmiris as their ambassador and we will not step back from any sacrifice for Kashmir.”