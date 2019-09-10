close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

Robbers deprive people of their cell phones, cash, valuables

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

KASUR: Bandits on Monday shot at and injured two passers-by near village Bhagokay Araian in the limits of Kanganpur police. Three robbers created hurdles near the village and deprived several people of their cell phones, cash and valuables. The bandits shot at and injured motorcyclists Muhammad Yunus and Yaseen when they put up resistance. The injured were taken to THQ Hospital, Chunian.

