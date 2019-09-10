close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

Missing teenager found dead in nullah

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

A 15-year-old Salman, son of Ishaq, was found dead in Thaddo nullah within the jurisdiction of the Memon Goth police station. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

According to SHO Qalandar Buksh, the deceased was a resident of the Khokhrapar area and went on missing on Sunday night, adding that the family also informed the police about the incident.

The officer said no marks of torture were found on his body while the police were waiting for the final postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death. No case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Man electrocuted

A 20-year-old, Jamal, died of electrocution while working at a factory located in MPR Colony within the limits of the Manghopir police station on Monday. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The police said that the deceased was a resident of the Manghopir area and worked at the factory where he received an electric shock.

Earlier, a 30-year-old man, Amir, died of electrocution in the Sacchal Goth area within the limits of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station. Police said he was taken to a private hospital nearby where doctors pronounced him dead.

