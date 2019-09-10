close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
September 10, 2019

Two drown bathing in Indus

Karachi

September 10, 2019

Two Karachiites drowned in the River Indus near Thatta on Monday. Two youths who had come from Karachi with a religious team were bathing in the River Indus near Dadori Pattan, about 40 kilometres from Thatta, when they drowned. The victims, who could not be identified immediately, belonged to Nusery area of Karachi. Their bodies could not be recovered till the filing this report. However, efforts were underway to retrieve them.

