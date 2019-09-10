Two drown bathing in Indus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two Karachiites drowned in the River Indus near Thatta on Monday. Two youths who had come from Karachi with a religious team were bathing in the River Indus near Dadori Pattan, about 40 kilometres from Thatta, when they drowned. The victims, who could not be identified immediately, belonged to Nusery area of Karachi. Their bodies could not be recovered till the filing this report. However, efforts were underway to retrieve them.
