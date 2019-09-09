Moosavi for removing hurdles to Majalis, Azadari

ISLAMABAD: The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and Head of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that if hurdles are not removed from the Majalis and Jaloos of Azadari, there will remain no difference between Modi and Pakistani leaders, says a press release.

While talking to media on Sunday he said, “We will sacrifice everything for the sake of motherland but will never compromise on our faith and ideologies. Path of Hussainiyat must be adopted for the freedom of Kashmir and development and defence of Pakistan.”

“Unlike Imran Khan’s sit-ins, our sit-in will shatter every hurdle. Tension is rising on the borders, steps that could benefit the external enemies must be avoided. Today, rulers don’t have time to listen to the problems faced by Azadars but they must remember that tomorrow, we will not be able to spare time for them. Government must learn from the mistakes of previous rulers,” he added.

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Liaqat Khan used to participate in Majalis e Hussain (A.S), what is stopping today’s president, prime minister and ministers from attending Majalis? Real perpetrators of the Raja Bazar incident have been exposed however; hundreds of innocent Azadars are still facing false cases lodged against them which must be closed on priority. Mere phone calls will not resolve problems; rulers must come out and summon OIC and Arab League’s meetings besides stopping activities of proscribed organizations.