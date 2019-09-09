Afghan polls necessary by hour: EU

KABUL: The European Union’s special envoy for Afghanistan Roland Kobia Sunday said the Afghan presidential elections must be held this month, as the country needed a political leadership that had received a renewed democratic mandate from its citizens.

“It seems today that the EU line advising preparation of elections in parallel and as if there was no Afghan peace process was not unwise. Elections become more necessary by the hour,” Kobia wrote in a Twitter post.

Kobia’s tweet came hours after US President Donald Trump announced he had canceled a planned meeting with the Taliban over a draft peace accord, says a foreign news agency.

Presidential elections are scheduled for September 28, but the Taliban are opposed to the polls.