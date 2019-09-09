close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
September 9, 2019

Afghan polls necessary by hour: EU

National

NR
News Report
September 9, 2019

KABUL: The European Union’s special envoy for Afghanistan Roland Kobia Sunday said the Afghan presidential elections must be held this month, as the country needed a political leadership that had received a renewed democratic mandate from its citizens.

“It seems today that the EU line advising preparation of elections in parallel and as if there was no Afghan peace process was not unwise. Elections become more necessary by the hour,” Kobia wrote in a Twitter post.

Kobia’s tweet came hours after US President Donald Trump announced he had canceled a planned meeting with the Taliban over a draft peace accord, says a foreign news agency.

Presidential elections are scheduled for September 28, but the Taliban are opposed to the polls.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan