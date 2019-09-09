Attack on Green Village: German police stop training Afghan officers

BERLIN: German police have suspended training of Afghan officers in Kabul in the wake of last week´s deadly attacks by the Taliban, it was confirmed Sunday.

At least 16 people were killed and more than 100 injured last Monday in a bomb attack on Kabul´s Green Village, a large fortified compound that houses aid agencies and international organisations. The 22 members of the German Police Project Team (GPPT), in Kabul to train Afghan officers, were in the compound at the time and survived the attack, but their accommodation and offices are "no longer habitable", a spokesman said.

As a result, German police have suspended the training, with half of the team flown out of Afghanistan while the rest are housed in Kabul´s German Embassy.

"The other half of the members of the... GPPT are flying out for the time being for a lack of accommodation," an interior ministry spokesman said in a statement from Berlin.