Indian media unleashes drive against Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Indian media has unleashed campaign against Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain as he commented on the failure of India’s expensive Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander on moon.

Indians were irked on his social media campaign when the communication link between ISRO’s mission control lost with the control.

He ridiculed India, its Prime Minister Modi and scientists. Indians took to social media to support the heartbroken ISRO team. Twitter, Instagram and Facebook were flooded with messages of solidarity with ISRO and pride in all it has achieved so far.

India’s so-called digital platform “The Print” has maintained that Fawad Chaudhry, decided ‘failure’ must be called out as a failure, the truth must be spoken, no matter how bitter. So, who is this great self-appointed Pakistani science expert Fawad Chaudhry.