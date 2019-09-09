close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 9, 2019

Indian media unleashes drive against Fawad

National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Indian media has unleashed campaign against Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain as he commented on the failure of India’s expensive Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander on moon.

Indians were irked on his social media campaign when the communication link between ISRO’s mission control lost with the control.

He ridiculed India, its Prime Minister Modi and scientists. Indians took to social media to support the heartbroken ISRO team. Twitter, Instagram and Facebook were flooded with messages of solidarity with ISRO and pride in all it has achieved so far.

India’s so-called digital platform “The Print” has maintained that Fawad Chaudhry, decided ‘failure’ must be called out as a failure, the truth must be spoken, no matter how bitter. So, who is this great self-appointed Pakistani science expert Fawad Chaudhry.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan