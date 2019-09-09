close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

MWM wants missing persons’ recovery

National

September 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffary on Sunday called for recovery of scores of missing persons, who were not seen by their worried family members for many years now, saying it is the state’s duty to take care of its citizens.

Addressing a majlis here, he emphasised that if there were any issues, related to them, then, they be produced before a court of law. He said it was sheer injustice to keep the families of missing persons in agony for years.

