Pakistani documentary on friendship with China released in Beijing

BEIJING: A Pakistani documentary dedicated to China-Pakistan friendship titled “The Pledge of Iron Brothers” has been released in Beijing.

The documentary, produced by The Daily Mail, an Islamabad-based English-language newspaper, and the Pakistan-China Media Friendship Association, dates back to the ancient Silk Road when trade and people-to-people exchanges between China and Pakistan started and lasted until today.

It records the crucial moments of visits between leaders of the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1951. It shows how the major projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative have benefited Pakistan’s economy and society and consolidated the friendship between the people of the two countries.

Makhdoom Babar, president and editor-in-chief of The Daily Mail, said in the opening speech Thursday that the documentary is a tribute to those who have been working for the promotion of Pakistan-China relation over the decades.