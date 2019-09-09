close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

Man killed over marriage issue

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

NANKANA SAHIB: A man was killed over love marriage issue here on Sunday. Shabbir contracted love marriage with Saima and brought her to his home, which infuriated his brother Imran. On the day of the incident, accused Imran quarreled with his brother Shabbir over the same issue. Later, the accused allegedly opened indiscriminate firing. In the meantime, a bullet hit his brother Munir who died instantly. Sadar police have registered a case against Imran and started investigation.

‘ARRANGEMENTS FINALISED FOR MUHARRAM 9, 10’: DPO Faisal Shahzad has said that all arrangements have been completed for Muharram 9 and 10 processions and Majalis in the district.

Talking here on Sunday, the DPO said that 20 Majalis would be held and 26 processions would be taken out across the district on Muharram 9.

