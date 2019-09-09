Duchess of Sussex wears £96 dress to support Serena Williams

NEW YORK: She has a designer wardrobe fit for a royal – but Meghan Markle wore a rather affordable outfit to support her friend Serena Williams in the US Open women’s final, international media reported on Sunday.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made a last-minute trip to New York to watch the American tennis champion play against Canada’s Bianca Andreescu last night.

For the occasion, the new mum - who gave birth to four-month-old son Archie in May - chose a belted navy denim dress by J Crew.

She paired the now sold-out piece, which retailed at approximately £96, with a grey cardigan draped over her shoulders.

Meghan accessorised with a pair of Victoria Beckham aviator sunglasses, Sophie Ratner necklace, Jennifer Meyer earrings and a Carolina Herrera bag.

The Duchess cheered on her friend - who was ultimately defeated by the Canadian teenager - alongside US Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Earlier, Meghan Markle reportedly took a commercial flight to the United States.