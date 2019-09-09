Duchess of Sussex wears £96 dress to support Serena Williams

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: She has a designer wardrobe fit for a royal – but Meghan Markle wore a rather affordable outfit to support her friend Serena Williams in the US Open women’s final, international media reported on Sunday.
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made a last-minute trip to New York to watch the American tennis champion play against Canada’s Bianca Andreescu last night.
For the occasion, the new mum - who gave birth to four-month-old son Archie in May - chose a belted navy denim dress by J Crew.
She paired the now sold-out piece, which retailed at approximately £96, with a grey cardigan draped over her shoulders.
Meghan accessorised with a pair of Victoria Beckham aviator sunglasses, Sophie Ratner necklace, Jennifer Meyer earrings and a Carolina Herrera bag.
The Duchess cheered on her friend - who was ultimately defeated by the Canadian teenager - alongside US Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Earlier, Meghan Markle reportedly took a commercial flight to the United States.
NEW YORK: She has a designer wardrobe fit for a royal – but Meghan Markle wore a rather affordable outfit to support her friend Serena Williams in the US Open women’s final, international media reported on Sunday.
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made a last-minute trip to New York to watch the American tennis champion play against Canada’s Bianca Andreescu last night.
For the occasion, the new mum - who gave birth to four-month-old son Archie in May - chose a belted navy denim dress by J Crew.
She paired the now sold-out piece, which retailed at approximately £96, with a grey cardigan draped over her shoulders.
Meghan accessorised with a pair of Victoria Beckham aviator sunglasses, Sophie Ratner necklace, Jennifer Meyer earrings and a Carolina Herrera bag.
The Duchess cheered on her friend - who was ultimately defeated by the Canadian teenager - alongside US Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Earlier, Meghan Markle reportedly took a commercial flight to the United States.