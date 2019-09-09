US supports direct Pakistan, India dialogue

WASHINGTON: The United States on Sunday said it supports direct dialogue between Pakistan and India on Kashmir and other issues.

US State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary Alice Wells in a post on social media said, “The US continues to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern — a message stressed in Deputy Assistant Secretary Massinga’s recent meeting with the USCMO leadership.”

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abolished Article 370 of the constitution which granted special status to the occupied valley on August 5.

During President Donald Trump’s recent meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 summit in France, the US leader offered to between India and Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.

On the sidelines of the G7 summit, Trump raised the issue of occupied Kashmir with Modi expressing hope that something positive would come out of talks between Pakistan and India.

US President Trump said Pakistan and India could handle their dispute over Kashmir on their own, but he was there should they need him.

“We spoke last night on Kashmir, the prime minister [Modi] feels like he has it under control.

They speak with Pakistan and I am sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good,” Trump told reporters.

Indian Prime Minister Modi said issues between New Delhi and Islamabad were bilateral. “All issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral, which is why we don’t bother any other country regarding them… I am confident that we can discuss our problems and solve them together.”