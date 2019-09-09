China opposes unilateral actions in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Reiterating that Kashmir issue is a dispute left from history, China Sunday said it opposed any unilateral actions that complicated the situation in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Beijing’s views were articulated in a joint press statement issued after the recent visit of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Pakistan.

Wang Yi said Beijing was paying close attention to the current situation in the IHK and emphasised that the issue should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

The two sides underlined that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia was in the common interest of all parties and they need to settle disputes and issues in the region through dialogue on the basis of mutual respect and equality.

The Chinese dignitary held bilateral discussions with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and also participated in the Trilateral Conference on Afghanistan with his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts.

“Both sides further exchanged views on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir. The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the situation, including its concerns, position, and urgent humanitarian issues,” said a statement released simultaneously by the foreign offices in Islamabad and Beijing.

Both countries pointed out that their partnership remained unaffected by any adverse regional and international development and continued to move from strength to strength.

China sent out a crystal clear message that it reaffirmed its support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national dignity, in choosing its development path in light of its national conditions, in working for a better external security environment, and in playing a more constructive role in regional and international issues.

Wang Yi called on President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, held talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meetings, both sides had an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both sides reiterated that the Strategic Cooperative Partnership between China and Pakistan was anchor of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Both sides reaffirmed that China-Pakistan relationship is a priority in their foreign policies, and committed to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

They also agreed to maintain frequent mutual visits and meetings at the leadership level and continue to hold bilateral meetings between their leaders on multilateral occasions.

China and Pakistan have enjoyed mutual understanding and support on issues concerning each other’s core interests. They reiterated the resolve to implement consensus reached by the leadership of both countries to enhance strategic mutual trust and improve all-round cooperation so as to jointly promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Both sides believed that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, as a pioneering project of the Belt and Road Initiative, had entered a new phase of high-quality development.

The two sides agreed to continue to firmly push forward the construction of CPEC, complete its ongoing projects in a timely manner, and realise its full potential by focusing on socio-economic development, job creation and better livelihood and accelerating cooperation in industrial parks and agriculture.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the close cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora and resolved to deepen strategic coordination and consultation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and support for multilateralism, free trade and win-win cooperation.

They agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation on regional and international affairs.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on the Afghanistan issue and support the ‘Afghan-led, Afghan-owned’ peace and reconciliation process.

Both sides welcomed the positive progress achieved in the negotiations between the Afghan Taliban and the US, and called on all Afghan political stakeholders, including the Afghan Taliban, to start intra-Afghan negotiations to form a future political structure acceptable to all parties and achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan at an early date.