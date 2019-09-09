Trump aborts Afghan peace process

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD/KABUL: US President Donald Trump Saturday called off peace talks with the Taliban, with the Taliban blaming Trump for using the killing of a US soldier as an excuse for calling off the peace process and Pakistan urging all sides to re-engage to find negotiated peace.

"Unbeknownst to almost everyone," Trump said in a series of tweets, "the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp Davis on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people.”

Trump then announced, “I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they only made it worse!”

He further wrote, “If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight?”

After cancellation of talks, the Trump administration recalled its special envoy to peace talks Zalmay Khalilzad in Afghanistan.

In interviews from Washington to five major US television channels on Sunday, Pompeo conceded that the talks were dead ‘for the time being’ and said the United States has recalled Zalmay Khalilzad.

Over the last few months, negotiations among the US, the Taliban and the Afghan government had seen some development, but at the same time there was also a spike in attacks in Afghanistan. In a recent such assault, US Army Sergeant 1st Class was killed, giving President Trump a reason to call off further talks.

Earlier this week, the US and Taliban negotiators had managed to draft a peace deal helping the Trump administration to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. However, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo Wednesday reportedly refused to sign the proposed deal citing certain conditions.

Two days ago, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had also, reportedly, postponed his planned visit to the US, aimed at discussing US-Taliban talks.

US Commander General Kenneth McKenzie, who oversees American troops in the region, had also commented that it was particularly unhelpful for the Taliban to ramp up violence.

He told reporters that for the peace process to move forward, “all parties should be committed to an eventual political settlement” which should result in reduced violence.

“If we can’t get that going in, then it is difficult to see the parties are going to be able to carry out the terms of the agreement, whatever they might or might not be,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Secretary Mike Pompeo Sunday defended President Trump’s decision to cancel secret meetings at Camp David saying, “If the Taliban can’t live up to their commitments, if they’re going to continue to do the things that they’ve been doing - and as we approached this decision point in the discussions with the Afghans, they blow up Kabul and kill an American - President Trump will never do that.”

Reiterating its principled policy stance that there was no military solution to the conflict, Pakistan Sunday urged all sides to re-engage to find negotiated peace from the ongoing political settlement process.

“Pakistan looks for optimised engagement following earliest resumption of talks,” the Foreign office in a press statement.

“Pakistan has always condemned violence and called on all sides for restraint and commitment to pursue the process,” it added.

It said Pakistan had been facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in good faith and as a shared responsibility, and had encouraged all sides to remain engaged with sincerity and patience.

Pakistan would continue to monitor the developments, it added.

Trump’s decision to end talks and cancel the proposed peace agreement came as a surprising news for the Taliban leaders.

Senior Taliban leaders claimed they had resolved their issues with the US negotiating team in Qatar in the presence of top officials of Qatar government and were about to sign the peace agreement.

On Saturday, two senior Taliban leaders told The News that the plan was to sign the peace accord with the US and then Qatar would announce it through the Al Jazeera television channel the same night.

Interestingly, Taliban negotiators had to wait till Saturday midnight as they watched Al Jazeera continuously and monitored other media outlets as they were hoping the peace agreement would be announced as planned.

Taliban spokesman for their Qatar-based Political Commission and member of Taliban negotiating team, Suhail Shaheen, in a statement said the negotiating teams of Taliban and the US had delivered the final draft of the peace accord to the Qatar government two days ago.

He said the two negotiating teams had agreed that Qatar would announce the peace agreement between US and Taliban.

“Trump’s tweets on such an occasion are surprising and have damaged his reputation,” he said.

Taliban Sunday issued an official statement in response to cancellation of peace talks.

“We continued fruitful peace talks with the US and were close to sign the agreement. The US negotiating team was satisfied with all the developments till yesterday and both sides were preparing for signing the peace agreement. After signing the peace accord we were supposed to start the intra-Afghan dialogue from September 23,” the Taliban statement said.

Taliban claimed that President Trump in the last days of August had invited them to the United States through their chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad, but since they were busy with the peace negotiations in Qatar, they delayed the visit.

Taliban said Trump had made the killing of a US soldier in a recent attack in Kabul an excuse for calling off the peace talks. The Taliban statement alleged that US forces had recently killed “hundreds” of Afghan people in attacks in Afghanistan.

Taliban had launched fresh assaults over the past week, including a suicide attack in Kabul on Thursday that took the life of US Army Sergeant 1st Class, Elis A. Barreto Ortiz, 34.

This year the US has lost 16 soldiers in Taliban attacks.

Taliban said they were still committed to using peaceful means for resolving the Afghan issue.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid pledged to continue their struggle till they achieved the ultimate goal of expelling all the foreign forces from Afghanistan.

Taliban didn’t mention the real reasons that prompted Trump to derail the peace process.

Two senior Taliban leaders privy to the peace talks said the US wanted Taliban to immediately stop their attacks in Afghanistan during the peace talks.

They claimed the US negotiating team wanted Taliban to announce a ceasefire with the US-led foreign forces and the Afghan government across Afghanistan, but Taliban turned down the request.

According to Taliban sources, it was decided by the two negotiating teams that they would announce a ceasefire and then the US would begin a phased-wise withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan.

“Subsequently, it was agreed that the US would release all 5,000 Taliban prisoners and the Taliban in exchange would free foreign and Afghan government prisoners. And then we were supposed to join the intra-Afghan dialogue from September 23 in Norway but President Trump wasted all gains made by the two negotiating teams,” a Taliban leader based in Afghanistan said on condition of anonymity.

According to Taliban sources, one major reason that briefly derailed the peace talks recently in Qatar was the US pledge to continue supporting the Afghan government and its armed forces even after signing the peace accord with Taliban.

Taliban said after two days of deadlock in the peace talks, Qatar’s foreign minister intervened and got the negotiations resumed.

Taliban said when their negotiating team in Doha felt that the US officials were not considering their demands seriously, they approached their Shura (Leadership Council) in Afghanistan to seek acceleration of the Taliban attacks against the foreign and local forces.

“If we want, we can conduct 1,000 suicide attacks on a daily basis but we want a peaceful and negotiated solution to this long war,” said the Taliban leader.

Angered by the suspension of peace talks, Taliban said nobody else but the US would have to pay the price for suspending the peace process.

American negotiators said they had reached an “agreement in principle” with the Taliban leaders over nine rounds of talks in Qatar aimed at facilitating the withdrawal of roughly 13,000 US troops who remain in Afghanistan nearly 18 years since the military campaign commenced.

The Camp David talks would have been held three days short of the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Most of the terms of provisional peace agreement are classified but it would include the withdrawal of 5,000 American soldiers from five bases across Afghanistan by early next year.

The Taliban would agree to renounce al-Qaida, fight the Islamic State group and stop jihadists from using the south Asian country as a safe haven.

Trump campaigned for office promising to get the US “out of the nation-building business” but was persuaded by his advisers to increase the number of troops in Afghanistan in 2017.

The surge failed to arrest the momentum of the Taliban, who now control more territory than at any time since they were ousted in 2001.

The US president authorised the commencement of talks with the Taliban last year in the hope of ending the US’s ongoing military deployment in the country, which he described in July as “ridiculous”.

Bloodletting has continued in the battered country despite the negotiations, including a car bomb blast on Thursday a fortified area near the green zone.

The death of the American soldier was at least the 16th of a US serviceperson in Afghanistan this year. A Taliban spokesman claimed responsibility for the attack on Twitter.

More than 1,200 civilians have been killed so far this year in the country, most as a result of airstrikes by the US warplanes including 89 children, according to figures by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan that the US government disputes.

A spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani blamed the Taliban for the failure of talks saying the group’s “obstinacy to increase violence against Afghans” is the “main obstacle” to peace negotiations.

“We think there was an opportunity for the Taliban to embrace a political life, they failed to do so, continuing violence while they were talking to the US envoy in Qatar,” Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqi told reporters Sunday.

“Whatever was going on in Qatar, after all those rounds of talks and negotiations that were going on for ten months, we expected an outcome that will lead to a ceasefire that could lead us to a direct negotiation with the Afghan government and the Taliban. Unfortunately, that we didn’t see,” Sediqi said.

Meanwhile, Kabul Sunday praised the “sincere efforts of its allies” after President Trump said he had called off negotiations with the Taliban.

“The Afghan government, in relation to the peace, appreciates the sincere efforts of its allies and is committed to working together with the United States and other allies to bring a lasting peace,” said a statement from President Ashraf Ghani´s office.

“We have always insisted that a real peace can only be achieved if the Taliban stop killing Afghans and accept a ceasefire, and face-to-face talks with the Afghan government,” the statement from Ghani´s office said.

A presidential election is scheduled for September 28, and Kabul “insists” the polls should be held to establish “a strong, lawful and legitimate government so that it can take forward the peace process with wisdom”.

CNN reports: Despite Trump’s tweet that peace negotiations are called off, new dates are being discussed by the White House for a potential meeting with the Taliban and the Afghan government.

It’s unclear if the Taliban will have to make hard and fast commitments before the meeting or if Trump is using the cancellation and rescheduling simply as a negotiating tactic, it said.

“We have consistently stressed that genuine peace is possible when the Taliban stop the killing of Afghans, embrace an inclusive ceasefire, and enter into direct negotiations with the Afghan government,” the government said in a statement.