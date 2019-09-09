Stead feels mental toll on players

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
AUCKLAND: New Zealand head coach Gary Stead feels that the mental toll on players, following the heart-breaking loss in the final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, still needs to be looked upon, ahead of a busy home season.
New Zealand have just completed their Sri Lanka tour, returning with a 2-1 T20I series win, after the two-Test series ended at 1-1, giving them 60 points each on the ICC Test Championship table.
They now have nearly a two-month-long break before they host England and India, and play Australia (home and away) across five months of action, beginning with the first T20I against England on 1 November in Christchurch.
Playing their second consecutive World Cup final, on July 14 at Lord’s, the Kane Williamson-led side had gone down to hosts England in an epic encounter, where they lost on boundary count, after the contest had ended in a tie in both the allotted 100 overs and the Super Over.
