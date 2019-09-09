Need for a fresh beginning

A new setup, a new beginning and with it there comes a fresh hope. As it happens after every three or four years, the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) makes a fresh start. Senior Vice President AVM Aamir Masood replaced Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi on the most effective of federation’s post. It is the SVP of the federation that virtually runs the show. Usually his policies rule the roost and what he looks for is the backing from the top which usually comes in abundance.

Aamir took the federation’s reins at the time when the game’s fate stands at the crossroads. Senior squash players are not delivering, juniors are not coming up to expectations even after the heavy investment in the shape of training and tours abroad. On top of this our coaches and trainers are not using the latest system and techniques that bring the best out of players. Those deputed with the teams and players look more interested in pacifying their personal egos rather making efforts to know psyche of each player individually and deal with it accordingly.

In modern day, sports has virtually becomes a science from the very beginning to end. It means you need to select talented teenagers with proper physic and physical structure for the game.

In case of a squash player you don’t need a muscular body or big bones for a starter. A nimble footed, flexible wrest, having interest in the game and command over stamina are the qualities which you need for a beginner. Sadly these things have never been kept in mind while selecting, grooming and training a player resulting in majority of top locals left struggling to cross a set barrier. These are only there in the circuit by sheer luck or the will and insistence of their parents. There is a need to spread the game of squash at the grassroots level. If at this point of time only 100 goes through the selection process at Under-13 level, there is a need to broaden the base where the PSF should look into at least 5000 raw youth before reducing them to around 15. Here the provincial associations and district units can play their part.

An honest approach by these smaller units could become handy in the ultimate success. If you succeed in picking the best talent then you will need less efforts and meagre investment in it to produce the results.

Secondly, there comes role of a coach. There is hardly any Pakistani coach around who knows the requirements of modern day squash. Squash has become a game of nerves, quick reflexes, fitness and stamina these days.

Despite the best efforts by the previous regime, Pakistan has not been able to make any headway on these fronts. Admitted that outgoing Shahid Akhtar Alvi was sincere in his approach and achieved some success at junior level, the outright glory at the PSA circuit and even at mega junior events is not possible before putting the house in order on technical and training fronts. What our squash system needs is consistent efforts from well-versed coaches and trainers. Half-cooked coaches and trainers have already complicated the matter.

We should not be disheartened if in the latest PSA ranking we don’t have a single player amongst the top 50 or to notice the fast declining interest of top players in pursuing the profession. What is required at this point is to work on those local professional players who have the urge to improve their ranking and game by staying focused. Thus AVM Aamir is facing numerous challenges at all fronts be it making adjustments at office level, sending the best of local coaches abroad for the latest technical training or keeping liaison with international bodies, there are a number of gaps needed to be plugged.