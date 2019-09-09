close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 9, 2019

Nabi retires from Test cricket

Sports

AFP
September 9, 2019

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi announced his retirement from Test cricket on Saturday after the ongoing one-off red-ball fixture against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

Nabi discussed the decision in a video statement released by the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

“I have served Afghanistan for the last 18 years. It was my dream as well to help Afghanistan obtain Test status and that dream is realised now,” he said. The 34-year-old all-rounder said he would like emerging young players get chances in the long-format of the sport instead of him.

“I want them to get the chance they deserve so that we have a good Test team in the future as well.”

Nabi has been a key part of Afghanistan’s rise in world cricket, featuring in 121 One-Day Internationals and 68 Twenty20 Internationals.

The Afghan also played in his country’s two previous Test matches, helping his side record their maiden wins against Ireland in Dehradun in March.

His contribution in the ongoing Test is limited to so far scoring eight runs in two innings and picking three wickets giving away 56 runs after the third day of action.

Afghanistan are leading Bangladesh by 374 by after scoring 342 and 237-8 in two of their innings and bowling the home side out for 205 in between.

Nabi confirmed he will continue to represent his nation in the shorter formats. “I will strive to play ODIs and T20Is for Afghanistan as long as I am able to,” he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports