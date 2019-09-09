close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

Protest against police

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

KASUR: Relatives of two siblings, who were shot dead by their rivals, on Sunday staged a demonstration against Sadar police for allegedly releasing the killers after taking bribe. The protesters, including women and children, blocked Ferozpur Road Bypass and burnt tyres in protest. They placed the dead body of a deceased on the road and blocked traffic for many hours. The protesters chanted slogans against the Sadar police. They alleged that at least 10 accused murdered Naveed and Feroz over an old enmity at Nathowala village on Friday night. The protesters alleged that Sadar police arrested the accused but later released them after taking bribe from them. They demanded arrest of the alleged killers. They also demanded action against the Sadar police SHO and other cops.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan