Protest against police

KASUR: Relatives of two siblings, who were shot dead by their rivals, on Sunday staged a demonstration against Sadar police for allegedly releasing the killers after taking bribe. The protesters, including women and children, blocked Ferozpur Road Bypass and burnt tyres in protest. They placed the dead body of a deceased on the road and blocked traffic for many hours. The protesters chanted slogans against the Sadar police. They alleged that at least 10 accused murdered Naveed and Feroz over an old enmity at Nathowala village on Friday night. The protesters alleged that Sadar police arrested the accused but later released them after taking bribe from them. They demanded arrest of the alleged killers. They also demanded action against the Sadar police SHO and other cops.