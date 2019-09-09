Woman shot dead for ‘honour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAHIMYAR KHAN: A married woman was shot dead by her two brothers for ‘honour’ at Belle Shah. Shahnaz Bibi quarreled with her husband over some domestic issues and started living with her parents. Her brothers accused Soda and Ali Hassan had doubted on her character. On the day of the incident, the accused persons allegedly shot her dead and fled.
