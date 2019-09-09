close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

Woman shot dead for ‘honour’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A married woman was shot dead by her two brothers for ‘honour’ at Belle Shah. Shahnaz Bibi quarreled with her husband over some domestic issues and started living with her parents. Her brothers accused Soda and Ali Hassan had doubted on her character. On the day of the incident, the accused persons allegedly shot her dead and fled.

